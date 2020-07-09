1/1
Sheri Blanford Tribble
TRIBBLE,
SHERI BLANFORD
Mrs. Sheri Blanford Tribble, 53, of Ocala, Florida passed away on July 2, 2020.
She is survived by mother, Shirley Blanford; a devoted companion (fiancé), Larry Harrell; seven siblings, Lucynthia Eric Jefferies (Cannella), Kenneth Blanford, Terry Blanford (Angela), James Blanford, Jr. (Angela), Brian Blanford, Bruce Blanford, Michael Blanford (Sharon).
Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020,11a.m. at First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11840 N Williams Street Dunnellon, Fl And Wake Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5pm to 7p.m at First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
