WILLIAMS, SHERROD
Sherrod Williams, 34, Passed away on April 7, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Tonja Williams; children, Sherrod Williams, Jr., Skylar Williams, Navell Williams, Ted Epps, and Briantae Hill; siblings, Stephanie Williams, Steven Williams (Brandi), Stephon M. Williams, and Lashaunda Williams; grandmothers, Gloria Williams and Jackie Washington; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Williams will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
