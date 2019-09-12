Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
SHERYL JEAN GRAHAM

SHERYL JEAN GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, SHERYL JEAN
Sheryl Jean Graham, 69, of Ocala went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1950 in Wabash, Indiana. She was the daughter of Harry and Emma Jean Knable. Sheryl was a guidance counselor in the public school system for nearly 20 years, serving schools in Marion and Sumter counties. She loved animals and was an avid gardner. In January, she earned the title of Master Gardner.
Sheryl is survived by her two children, Bryan Graham of Brownwood, Texas, and Daniel Graham of Summerfield. She has one sister, Deborah Chittick of Somerset, Indiana; and two brothers, Thomas Knable of Wahash, Indiana and Gary Knable of Lagro, Indiana. She is also survived by four grandchildren that she adored.
The homecoming celebration will be held at Heritage Community Church located at 509 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park, FL. At 1:00pm on Saturday. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
