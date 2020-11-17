1/1
Shevon Clark
Ocala - SHEVON CLARK 66, of Ocala, passed away on November 11th. He leaves to cherish his memories 6 sisters; Annie Mae West (James), Margaret Harris (Tom), Joyce Curry (Jamie), Mary Robinson, Linda Miller (Richard), Loretta Jacobs; 3 brothers; Rev. Richard Howard Sr. (Debra), Wiley Daughtery, Deacon James Long; 2 uncles; Booker T. Jacobs (Ann), Willie C. Jacobs Jr.; aunt; Joanne Coates; caretaker, Sherryl Griffin, special friend, Sharon, and a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends. Graveside service will be held at Chestnut Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18th at 1 pm where he will be laid to rest next to his mother. To attend services you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
