Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Ms. Christina Allens' residence
3118 NE 12th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Passage Family Church
2020 NE 15th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HOUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANN HOUSTON


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY ANN HOUSTON Obituary
HOUSTON, SHIRLEY ANN
Mother Shirley Ann Houston was born December 7, 1940. She attended Douglas High School in Live Oak, Florida, and graduated from Nova University of Miami, Florida with her Bachelor's degree. She was a teacher of 28 years. Mother Shirley Houston, age 78, transitioned on August 4, 2019, at E.T. York Haven Hospice.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Smith and Alteamease Giles; and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Roderick Jackson, Sr., Angela (James) Rheaume and Andrea Eppes, all of Gainesville, FL; three siblings, Barbara (Erwin) Duncan of Alabama Robert Smith of Virginia, and Pamela Taggart of Florida; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren; including a special friend, Mother Mary Webb.
Life Celebration for Ms. Houston will be held on August 17, 2019, 11am at Passage Family Church, 2020 NE 15th Street, Gainesville, Florida, 32609, Rev. George Dix-Pastor. Dr. L. L. Dixon will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Allens' residence, 3118 NE 12th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609, at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now