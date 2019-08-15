|
|
HOUSTON, SHIRLEY ANN
Mother Shirley Ann Houston was born December 7, 1940. She attended Douglas High School in Live Oak, Florida, and graduated from Nova University of Miami, Florida with her Bachelor's degree. She was a teacher of 28 years. Mother Shirley Houston, age 78, transitioned on August 4, 2019, at E.T. York Haven Hospice.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Smith and Alteamease Giles; and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Roderick Jackson, Sr., Angela (James) Rheaume and Andrea Eppes, all of Gainesville, FL; three siblings, Barbara (Erwin) Duncan of Alabama Robert Smith of Virginia, and Pamela Taggart of Florida; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren; including a special friend, Mother Mary Webb.
Life Celebration for Ms. Houston will be held on August 17, 2019, 11am at Passage Family Church, 2020 NE 15th Street, Gainesville, Florida, 32609, Rev. George Dix-Pastor. Dr. L. L. Dixon will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Allens' residence, 3118 NE 12th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609, at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019