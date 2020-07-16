SHIRLEY BELLAMY

BELLAMY, SHIRLEY

JEAN PERRY, 77

Shirley Jean Perry Bellamy, 77, passed away on July 6, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter; Elaine B. Jackson, sons; Curtis Bellamy and Herman Bellamy 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, sisters; Grace Perry, Charlene Perry, Mary Perry Akins, Vera Perry, Carrie Perry Mitchum, Doris Falana Bostick, Yvonne Falana Smith, Yvette Falana Pendleton, Bonita Falana Long, Shirley Falana Garrison, Linda Falana Hartsfield, and Carleather Falana Ponder, brothers; Charlie Perry, Jr. Freddie Lee Harvey, David Perry, Joe Lee Perry, Fred Perry, Lawrence Falana, Kenneth Falana, Roland Falana, Rudolph Falana, Leonard Falana, and Wayne Falana, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends. Funeral service for Mrs. Bellamy will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 5611 NE 22nd Ave., Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend this service, only 50 family members can attend this service, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



