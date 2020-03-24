|
BUSCA, SHIRLEY BERGER
FEBRUARY 18, 1942 - MARCH 22, 2020
Shirley Berger Busca, of Southbury, CT, and Ocala, FL, passed away in Ocala on March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved partner, William Mullins; her children, Eva Lefkowitz (Eric Loken) and Judy Jones; and her cherished grandchildren Evan, Lindsay, Ross, Jordan, and Sarah. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria Berman; and her first husband, Arnold Lefkowitz.
She was predeceased by her second husband, Raymond Busca.
Shirley was born in Bronx, NY, daughter to Herman Berger and Ethel Maurer. A first-generation college student, she studied mathematics at City College of New York. She began her career as a computer programmer in the 1960's at Con Edison. She later worked at Emery Air Freight, Grolier Publishing, and Scholastic, working her way up to be Vice President.
Shirley loved traveling to Maine, Boston, and Hilton Head with her partner Bill, visiting the Sunshine State book festival with her friend Barbara, and visiting her children and grandchildren wherever they lived. Having her whole family together at Thanksgiving was always a highlight of her year. She had a passion for her pet birds and seeing birds in their natural habitat. She also loved reading, cooking for loved ones, bridge, mahjong, other card and board games, and long walks. Shirley had a compassionate, generous, and fun-loving spirit - she never met a stranger she didn't talk to, enjoyed singing and dancing in public, and always had a kind word for everyone in her life. She was able to laugh freely and frequently in any circumstance.
There will be a private ceremony for immediate family members only. The family hopes to have a public celebration of her life later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley Berger Busca can be made to the City College of New York Fund for Excellence, President's Community Scholars.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020