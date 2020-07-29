BECK, SHIRLEY CORDERO

Ocala - Shirley Cordero Beck, 75, passed away July 27, 2020. She was born December 22, 1944, in Bacolod, Philippines and moved to the United States at a young age. She retired from Subway after 17 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Tal Beck; four siblings and brother in law, Guy Beck; sister in law, Patsy Delaney and nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 5:oo p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor Dan Delaney officiating.



