Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
5 SE 17th St.
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hankinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Eggers Hankinson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Eggers Hankinson Obituary
HANKINSON,
SHIRLEY EGGERS
Ocala - Shirley Eggers Hankinson, 92, entered the kingdom of God on October 28, 2019, joining her husband, John H. Hankinson Sr. (Deceased - 2007) and son, John (Deceased - 2017). Shirley, daughter of Henry and Margaret Eggers, was born on July 30, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey and lived in Marion County for over 67 years.
She was blessed with four children, John Hankinson - deceased (Gail) of Tallahassee; Jimmy Hankinson (Allison) of Tallahassee, Margaret Spontak (Vince) of St. Petersburg/Ocala, and Mary Dingman (Russell) of Ocala. She had a wonderful relationship with each of her eight grandchildren, Clay Hankinson, Marnie Watson, Jenny Slocum, Christopher Dingman, Rusty Dingman, Michael Spontak, John H. Hankinson V and Sam Hankinson, and was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two brothers, Arthur Eggers (Donna) of St. Petersburg, FL and Henry Eggers of Panama City, FL.
Her sister, Eileen Siverson preceded her in death.
Shirley served approximately 37 years in the Marion County Public Schools, as a math teacher, and later as district-wide math coordinator and staff development director. During her career, she was president of the Marion Education Assoc., negotiating for improved teacher salaries. She also served as treasurer of Church without Walls, providing ministry to juveniles in detention or prison. She identified the first grant to help launch the Silver River Museum. Shirley enjoyed playing bridge with dear friends and was close with many of the neighbors in the Highlands, where she lived for 63 years. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
Shirley died peacefully at her home under the care of her daughter, Mary Dingman and caregiver, Connie Cipriani.
A mass will be held on November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St., Ocala, FL, 34471, Ocala. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Marion County Children's Alliance (P.O. Box 3862, Ocala, FL 34478) for the Juvenile Detention Education Center or your .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -