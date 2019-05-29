|
MARTINSON, SHIRLEY
ANN (NÉE NORTHAM)
Our beloved mother, Shirley Ann Martinson (née Northam) passed away on May, 25, 2019.
She was preceded by her husband, Fred Charles Martinson, who passed on January 14, 1996 after 44 years of marriage.
She leaves behind four loving daughters and son-in laws, Wendy and Dan Gegenheimer, Kim and Dan Dietrich, Karen and David Morgan, and Heidi and Chris VanVliet; ten grandchildren, Dan (Jessica) and Fred (Jessica) Gegenheimer, Mark (Lauren), Wendy and Johnny (Ashley) Dietrich, and Annie (Justin) Sawyer, Lindsay (Sean) Ullman and David Morgan, Corbin and Catherine VanVliet.
Shirley graduated as a registered nurse in 1952 from Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford Massachusetts. Her 30 year nursing career began in pediatrics and she later switched to OB/ GYN. She was a very dedicated nurse and loved by all.
Fred and Shirley retired to Ocala Florida in October of 1989, living in the Oak Run Community. She loved to bike, swim, travel, read and take long walks on the beach. She loved her doggies and gave out many treats on her bike rides. She belonged to the synchronized swim team 'The Water Lilies' and made many life long friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the local Humane Society Chapter or Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 29 to May 30, 2019