Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lazarick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Phoenix Lazarick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Phoenix Lazarick Obituary
LAZARICK,
SHIRLEY PHOENIX
Shirley Phoenix Lazarick, age 86, of Ocala passed away on May 3, 2019. She was born July 29, 1932 in Schenectady, New York to Eugene Phoenix and Harriet Montgomery Phoenix.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stuart Jones; first husband, John F. Jones; second husband, Thomas E. Lazarick; and a sister, Patricia Biette.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Bennett (Alan), Theresa Westover (Rick); sisters, Ruth Savoie (Raymond), Donna Wieland; grandchildren, Kristen (Jan) Dormsjo, Corwin (Anna) Bennett, Megan Bennett, Austin Stemp; great grandchildren, Benjamin and Matthew.
She was a nursing instructor at the Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing in Irondequoit, New York. She enjoyed doing community service, volunteering at hospitals, golfing and bowling.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.