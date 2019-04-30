Home

Shirley Swearingen Gregory

Shirley Swearingen Gregory, 91, passed away April 2, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. She was born October 1, 1927 in Gainesville, Florida to Millicent Bishop Swearingen and T.J. Swearingen. She had a double wedding and married Howard Scott Gregory on August 30, 1948. With a Master's Degree in education from UF with highest honors, she taught elementary school in Reddick and Gainesville for 30 years. She was a life-long Gator fan, loved her family and hometown.
She is survived by her children, Milton S. Gregory, Elise R. Palmieri, Constance G. Arevalo, and Donald G. Gregory; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Howard S. Gregory; and son, H. Bishop Gregory.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, May 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 SW Third Street, Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
