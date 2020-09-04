1/
SHIRLEY V. POOLE
POOLE, SHIRLEY V., 77
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Shirley peacefully transitioned to be with her Lord. She was a retired seamstress.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Torova (Gregory) Williams, Fresh Meadows, NY, Dominika Simpson; foster son, Eric McCleary, both of Ocala, FL; siblings, Gloria (Wilford) Cain, Euclid, OH, Alden (Patricia) Poole, Wardell (Sandra) Frazier, and Diane P. Thomas, all of Ocala, FL, Oveater (Gary) Miree, Richmond Heights, OH; Godsister, Linda Ward, Fort Lauderdale, FL; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her parents, four siblings, and one grandson.
Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020. Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be two sessions: 6-6:30pm and 6:30-7pm, at St. Hawthorne PBC, 8870 NW 145th Ave. Rd, Morriston, FL. (Hadley-Brown Funeral Home).

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
