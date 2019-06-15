|
|
BUTLER, SIDNEY CHARLES
Sidney Charles Butler passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2019 at West Marion Community Hospital. Sid was born February 6, 1944 in Three Rivers, MI.
Sid leaves to cherish his beloved wife of six years, Ruby; daughter, Victoria Taylor; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; brother Tim (Lynnette); step-father, Harold Hauser, uncle, Bud (Judy); step-children, Ruth (Skip), Betty (Roger), Brian (Karen); and many dear friends.
Sid is preceded in death by his father, James Howard Butler; mother, Gene Marie.
Sid graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy, St. Paul, MN in 1962. He graduated from South East Missouri St with a degree in Education and continued his education to pursue additional degrees and certifications in the field of Psychology. His career spanned more than 40 years with a focus on Education and Mental Health.
Upon retirement Sid and Ruby traveled extensively. Sid was an avid historian with a curiosity and thirst for learning. He was an active member of his church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Sid was compassionate and caring. Sid loved his precious Maltese, Shelby, who had been his constant companion for 15 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ocala. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 15 to June 16, 2019