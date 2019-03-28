|
|
STOCKER,
SIDNEY JAMES, 72
Sidney James Stocker was born on February 4, 1947 in West Palm Beach, Florida. On March 19, 2019 passed away in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education in the public of Marion County Florida, graduating from Fessenden High School. He accepted Christ at an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Stocker retired as a cook in Morrison Cafeteria. He enjoyed playing checkers and was good at it.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories his children, Tony Stocker (Shonnie), Debra Bryant (James), Sidney Stocker, Jr. (Dee), Demarius Stocker, and Clorissa Stocker; two sisters; four brothers; twenty-seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Florida from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Mr. Sidney James Stocker will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 3399 NW 55th Avenue Ocala, FL 34488.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019