|
|
BARRETT, SPENCER
Spencer Barrett, 67, of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Spencer was born in Carmel, IN. Spencer was the owner and operator of Barrett, Liner & Buss, LLC and Penguin Commercial. He enjoyed flying his airplane, quail hunting, sport fishing, pursuing his career and spending time with his family.
Spencer is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Lora Devlin Barrett of Ocala, FL; son, Todd and wife, Dana, of McDonough, GA; son, Scott Barrett of Jacksonville, FL; son, Troy Devlin Barrett of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Brent and wife, Pat Barrett, of Greenwood, IN; grandchildren, Spencer and wife, Claire, Caroline, Carter, and Margaret.
'The Legend's' service will be April 28, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala, FL at 5:00 pm. Family and friend are welcome to attend a reception in the fellowship hall following the service. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County, Inc. 1239 NW 4th St, Ocala, FL 34475 or Steinhatchee School, 1209 SE 1st Ave, Steinhatchee, FL 32359 in memory of Spencer. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019