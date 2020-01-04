|
BARAN III,
STANLEY 'JR'
Stanley 'JR' Baran III
7/17/1959 - 12/28/2019
Stanley passed away peacefully at Hospice of Marion County's Legacy House early Saturday morning after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
He was predeceased by his mother Willie Maude, his
father Stanley Baran Jr., his sister Pam and his first wife Deborah Baran.
He is survived by his
beloved wife Kathleen Decker, his 'step-mom' Margo
Atwood, his many friends, his former co-workers at DCF and his co-workers at Kids Central Inc. who were also like family to him.
Stan was a warm, kind and loving person with a brilliant mind, an incredible sense of humor and an amazing knack for analyzing data. His particular skills were instrumental in improving the lives of many children in the foster care system, and of that he was most proud. Stan enjoyed walking in nature with his wife, reading about anything and everything and being able to engage in good conversations on virtually any topic. While Stan may have left us too soon, his
relationships with all who knew him and his gifts to those who didn't, will leave a lasting legacy to honor his life.
A Memorial Service will be held in the near future with Jerry Kolljeski officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids Central Inc. or Hospice of Marion County. Kids Central Inc. will be
placing a brick in the Angel Garden at Legacy House in his memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020