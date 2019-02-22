Home

STANLEY "STAN" DIOKAS

STANLEY "STAN" DIOKAS Obituary
DIOKAS, STANLEY 'STAN'
Stanley 'Stan' Diokas, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the University of Florida Shands Hospital. Stanley was born in Hudson, New York, the son of the late Stanley and Agnes Diokas. He moved to Tampa, Florida in 1979. Stan was a member of the Tampa Police Department from 1979 to 2004 during which time he served as a field training officer, a corporal, a member of the Bomb Squad, Detective, and executive director of the Police Athletic League.
Upon his retirement from the police force he moved to Reddick, Florida, where he resided on a horse farm and worked at Lowes of Ocala, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Stan is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; sons, Jeff and Chris; his grandchildren, Jacob, Carson and Shelby; and his daughter in laws, Jodi and Shannon.
Stan attended Meadowbrook Church of Ocala. The Family will be having a celebration of life memorial service at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM, all family and friends are welcome to attend and share with the family. Donations in Lieu of flowers can be made to the Leukemia Foundation in memory of Stan. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
