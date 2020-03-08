|
LONGLEY, STANLEY F.
Stanley F. Longley born in Richford, Vermont January 11, 1938 to Viola Lumber Longley and Floyd Longley. He was a resident of Wallingford, CT working in the transportation industry, and retired to Ocala in 2002.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, Susan Sartori Longley; son, Ricky and daughter-in-law, Duphne; grandchildren and extended family. Stan's good friends, Theo and George Webster were with him to the end, holding hands and helping Susan.
Stan was a kind hearted man to everyone.
Stan had three children that preceded him daughter, Julie; and sons, Timmy and John Longley.
Special thanks to all the nurses and doctors that helped Stan with love and compassion.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020