STOLL, STANLEY (SKIP)

Stanley (Skip) Stoll, 89, of Ocala, FL passed away April 30, 2020. Born August 26, 1930 in Belleville, IL.

Preceded in death by his son Gary Stoll of Jefferson City, MO, parents Edwin & Dorothy Stoll, and grandson Ben Kistler all of Belleview, IL, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Stoll, nee Layton, of Ocala, FL; daughters, Barbara Kistler of Belleview, IL, Vickie (Butch) Pauly of Ocala, FL, Marie (Brad) Wallar of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law Marsha Stoll of Jefferson City, MO; sisters Mary Seger of Lee Summit MO, Dolly (Dean) Sauerwein of Beaumont, TX; brothers and sisters-in-law Jerry Layton of Collinsville, IL, Ruth Schneider of St. Louis, MO, Ronald (Dorothy) Layton of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Skip loved his church, his family, the Cardinals baseball team, volunteering at Advent Health of Ocala, FL working Bingo and ushering at his church. He was an usher and worked for the food pantry at St. Lukes in Belleview, IL.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, 4047 NE 21st Street, Ocala, Fl 34470.

Donations can be made to Our Lady of the Springs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store