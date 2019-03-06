|
TIPPING, STEPHAN DAVID
Stephan David Tipping, 62, went home to be with the Lord, on February 27, 2019. Steve was born on October 21, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA to Charles F. Tipping and Ingaberg E. Bahnsen. Steve was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Steve was a devoted and loyal member of West Marion Baptist Church serving the Lord as Chairman of Trustees, Decon and Lead cameraman for the Media Ministries. Steve was a dedicated employee at Seminole Feed for over 19 years. Steve touched many lives and anyone who knew him would say he was a great man with a sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Erica and Lydia Tipping; brothers, Thomas and Michael Tipping; sister, Susan Zimmer; and grandson, Trey Tipping.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at West Marion Baptist Church, with Pastor George Ragsdale officiating. Interment will follow at the West Marion Baptist Church Cemetery. A light lunch will be available in the Fellowship Hall to share memories and laughter. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019