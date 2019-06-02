|
OLSEN,
STEPHEN CHRISTIAN
Stephen Christian Olsen, Son, Grandson, Brother, Brother-in-law, God-Father, Uncle, and Cousin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by the love of family and friends.
Stephen was born in Albany, New York on September 3, 1961 to George Olsen, JR. and Joy Grewe Olsen. After graduating from Maple Hill High School, he moved with his family to South Florida and went to work for Jupiter Medical Center. He retired from there after 25 years of service and in 2008 moved to Ocala with his mom.
Stephen is predeceased by his dad, George; and sister Bonny Olsen Miller.
He is survived by his mom, Joy; Sister, Pamela Olsen Reo (Phil), Brother, Jeffrey Olsen, Brother-in-law, Jeff Miller; Aunts, uncles; many nieces, and nephews; and will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life for Stephen on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7045 SW 83rd Place, Ocala, Florida 34476. A reception will be served immediately after at Swenson Hall, which is located directly behind Joy Lutheran Church.
If you were touched by Stephen's beautiful soul, please share your memory with us. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala Florida 34478
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 2 to June 3, 2019