BEVIS, STEPHEN PAUL
Stephen Paul Bevis, 48, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 5, 1971 in Miami, Florida.
Memorials may be made to Christian Mission Outreach, 900 62nd Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019