FINKE, STEVEN FRANCIS
Steven Francis Finke, age 62, went home to be with his Lord on December 12, 2019, surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida. Steven was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. He met his Wife of 33 years, then Janet Wetherall, in the Navy. Steven lived a life that exemplified goodness, and was appreciated by all that knew and loved him. The doors to Steven's home and heart were always open. He will be remembered for his unconditional love, his gentle spirit, his forgiving nature, his inner strength, and his unwavering faith.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Charles Francis Finke; his mother, Myrna Mae Finke; and his brother, Douglas Finke.
Steven is survived by his wife, Janet Finke; his sister, Tammy Puzacke; his brother, Charles 'Chip' Finke; as well as extended family.
A wake will be held at Buckmiller Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, at 10am on Thursday, December 19, 2019, followed by a procession for burial at St. James Cemetery, also in Naugatuck, at approximately Noon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019