NEELY, JR., STUART
Mr. Stuart Neely, Jr., 53, of Dunnellon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born in Lakeland, Stuart grew up in both the Lakeland and Dunnellon areas. He was the former owner of Mid State Concrete and Tidewater Trucking.
Stuart's survivors include his wife, Karissa Neely; his parents, Stuart Neely, Sr. (Teresa), Lee Ann Perry, Dale Wright (Debbie); his daughters, Kristin Studley (Jay), Jessica Cliver (Matt), Brook Bello, and Hayley Buss; his son, Cullen Neely; his brothers, Robert Wright and Russell Neely; his sisters, Fallon Panzer (Mark), Amanda McKinney (Michael), and Kristie Dempsey; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Neely will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon. Graveside services will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Social distancing is requested at both events. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org. Condolences for the family can be left at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.