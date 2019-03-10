|
HARSHMAN,
SUE JANE (SENTZ)
Sue Jane (Sentz) Harshman, 84, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Ocala Regional Medical Center. Sue was born in Frankfort, IN to the parents of Charles and Alberta (Wolf) Sentz. She retired from Marion County Schools after 25 years of food service. Sue was a member and elder of the Fort King Presbyterian Church since 1982. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cleatis Earl 'Jack' Harshman; and son, Andrew Jack Harshman.
Sue is survived by her sons, Dana Alan Harshman and Joseph Frank Harshman; and six grandchildren.
The family will be having a celebration of life service for Sue at the Fort King Presbyterian on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 am. All family and friends are invited to share and celebrate Sue's life. Donation, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Fort King Presbyterian Church in memory of Sue.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019