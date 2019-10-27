|
GODWIN, SUE YOUNG
Mrs. Sue Young Godwin of Opelika, AL, the unofficial historian for the Young family, passed Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, AL.
Her family will receive friends and family at the Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon, on November 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Services will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Fellowship, FL.
Sue was born to the late William David Young and Annie Estelle Folks of Romeo on December 13, 1926 and was the youngest of nine children, all girls. She graduated from Dunnellon High School and attended Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University) for two years. Later, she studied teaching at East Tennessee State University. Sue married Marvin E. Godwin from Pensacola in 1946 and moved to Ocala, her first of many moves. During their marriage they lived in 15 different cities across the US as Marvin's career with McCroys '5 and dime' stores progressed. Marvin's final assignment was store manager for the Walmart store in Opelika, AL. Sue retired from Auburn University in 1993 where she had worked in the Bursar's Office. She has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika since 1981.
Sue loved spending time with family, her church community, playing chicken-scratch, eating lunch with friends, family reunions, sharing photos of her grand and great-grand children, pot luck dinners, dinners at Red Lobster and Outback, taking trips with friends and family, and telling stories of her childhood. At every gathering, 'Aunt Sue' would have at least one or two stories to share and she never slowed when someone responded in the affirmative to her question 'Did I tell you about this before?' As a child, she loved hearing stories from the elders of the Young, Folks, and Seckinger families and with her excellent memory and recall of stories, events, and experiences, she was able to share these stories with generations of Young descendants and friends. The two most important things in Sue's life were her love for Jesus and her love of all of her family. She enjoyed helping others and took pleasure giving gifts. She was loved by many.
Sue is survived by her three sons and their wives, Allen and Jody Godwin of Brenham, Texas, Robert and Elizabeth Godwin of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kenneth and Susan Godwin of Powell, Tennessee; her eight grandchildren, Samuel Godwin, James Godwin, Daniel Godwin, Casey Godwin, Andrew Godwin, Josiah Godwin, Jessica Godwin Ford, and Abigail Godwin; her 11 great grandchildren; and her beautiful sister, Frances Young Ulm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin E. Godwin; sisters, Virginia Young Pedrick, Alma Young Tubbs, Ester Young Preston, Melvene Young Johnson, Wilma Young Combs, Annie Rae Young Edison, and Janet Young Knapp; and a great grandson, Abel Ford.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Dunnellon 20831 Powell Road, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019