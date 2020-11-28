Susan Anderson Moore
Blythewood, SC - Susan Anderson Moore of Blythewood, SC, passed away on November 25, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on Aug 10, 1938 in Herkimer, NY, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thornton Anderson and Geraldine King Anderson, as well as her brother-in-law, Dr. Daniel Schmitt. She is survived by her husband of over 59 years of marriage, John T. Moore; son, Bruce Errett Moore (Lynne); daughter, Melissa Moore Miller (Darrell); grandchildren, James Anderson Moore (Samantha), Hannah Grace Moore Till (Danny), Rachel Elizabeth Miller and Matthew John Miller; great grandson, Theadore Errett Moore; sister, Patricia Anderson Schmitt; brother-in-law, William Errett Moore (Yvette) and several nieces and nephews.
Susan was a graduate of the Ocala (FL) High School Class of 1956. She attended Mary Washington College and the University of Tennessee earning her BA degree in Early Education, Speech and Hearing in 1960. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. After graduation, she taught at West End Elementary in Knoxville and in 1961 married John Moore. The couple moved to Miami, FL where they spent the next 14 1/2 years. She resumed her teaching career in the Dade County School system and eventually resigned to raise her two children, Bruce and Melissa, and support her husband, John, as he continued his career in sports and education. Susan and John moved their family to Alabama while John pursued higher education. Once he completed his Doctorate degree, they returned to Miami for another three-year engagement and then moved to Columbia, SC. John joined the University of South Carolina athletics department and Susan continued to raise her family, build long lasting friendships, and support her loving husband.
A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church of Blythewood, SC on Monday, December 7th at 2 o'clock. The Rev Scott Smoak will conduct the service. The family will receive friends in the outdoor pavilion (weather permitting), following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Due to COVID 19, those in attendance are requested to follow all recommended health and safety guidelines. Please feel free to drop a note or card instead of a formal visitation. For those who unable attend in person, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Our family wishes to give our deepest appreciation and thanks for all the wonderful care and love given to Susan over the past several years. Special thanks to the staff of the Haven, Rice Estates, and the Lighthouse Hospice Group.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016 or The Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Dr, Irmo SC, 29063 or The University of South Carolina Gamecock Club, 1304 Heyward St, Columbia, SC 29208 .
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
