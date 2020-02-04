|
ATTANASIO, SUSAN ELLEN
Susan Ellen Attanasio, 72, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Susan was a native of Rockville Center, NY and has lived in Ocala for many years. Her husband Thomas passed away in November of 2017.
She is survived by her son, Robert Anthony Attanasio of Ocala, her daughter, Marijo Attanasio and her husband Bruce of Belmont, CA, and by her beloved grandson Andrew and his wife Tina.
Susan and Thomas will be interred together with family at the Mount Saint Mary Cemetery in Flushing, NY.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020