|
|
EDWARDS,
SUSAN JARRELL
With gratitude and deep appreciation for her life, the family of Susan Jarrell Edwards is deeply saddened to announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was 58 years old. Born on June 23, 1961 in Durham, North Carolina, Susan spent her childhood years in Charlotte, North Carolina, her early adulthood in Greensboro, North Carolina and her most recent years in Fairfield, Florida, where she pursued her equestrian passions. Graduating with honors from Mary Baldwin College in 1984, Susan received a Bachelor of Arts in theater. Her flair and talkative manner were ever present in her multifaceted world, whether devising new recipes or competing on course with her equine friends. Her wholehearted passion for animals was ever constant and her beloved equine, Gonzo, was the center of her world for many years as they were an inseparable pair. Susan's life always involved horses; other interests included being an outstanding cook, an enthusiastic reader, and an avid learner of all things interesting.
The consummate storyteller, Susan commanded the room with her southern drawl, relating her stories. Her fabled horse stories were her favorite; but not limited to the imagination. Susan's energetic and expansive volunteering knew no bounds. She was always the first in and the last to leave. Her warmth and infinite generosity through her foundation work supported the arts and social justice. She fought compassionately for those less fortunate, be they two-legged or four. She derived great pleasure from caring for others, which made her a sounding board to all those that needed help, attention, and self-confidence. She gained great personal satisfaction knowing her efforts had a direct affect on many lives.
She endeavored to 'level the playing field' for those less fortunate. Her insatiable curiosity and heartfelt inclusiveness of those from all walks of life afforded her a rich interfaith tapestry that provided the basis for her own unique belief structure, incorporating influences of the multitude of people drawn into her world. Forever the eternal optimist, her glass was always full! Susan exuded a contagious zest for life that influenced those around her. With all things and people she made the ordinary special and the special spectacular. Susan will be sorely missed.
Susan was the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Price of Greensboro, North Carolina, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Bryan, the daughter of the late Kathleen Clay Bryan Edwards and Roy Tolbert Edwards, and sibling to the late Melanie Taylor.
Her life long companion, Dave Staub, as well as their beloved menagerie of horses, dogs, and cats survive Susan. Siblings surviving Susan include, Howard Taylor, his wife, Shawn, and their children, Gavin, Tory, and Katie of McLean, Virginia; Bryan Taylor, his wife, Carolyn, and their children, Mac, Caroline, and Julian of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kathleen Clay Taylor of Bar Harbor, Maine; John Taylor, his wife, Leslie, and their children, Saskia and Annelies of Madison, Wisconsin; Pricey Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina; Laura Edwards and her daughter, Lilly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Nieces surviving Susan include, Clay Farland of New York, New York; Anne Farland Arwood, her husband, Daniel, and their children, Taylor and Finn of Atlanta, Georgia; and Margaret Farland Griffin, her husband, Mark, and their children, McKinley and Katie of Carrboro, North Carolina. Her uncle, Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina, also survives Susan as well as cousin, Anne Faircloth, her husband, Frederick BeaujeuDufour, and their children, Nancy and Julian.
Greensboro, North Carolina services were previously held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fairfield, Florida services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Presbyterian Church for the various shoebox projects to help those in need and to spread joy, PO Box 834, Fairfield, Florida, 32634, or to a favorite .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019