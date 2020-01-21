|
WAUGH, SUSAN MORRIS
Susan Morris Waugh passed away peacefully surrounded by family and people that loved and cared for her after a long illness on January 18, 2020. Susan was the daughter of the late Dr. William C. Waugh and Lounell Morris Waugh. She was born on January 12, 1951 in Valdosta, GA.
Susan was a graduate of Dunnellon High School in 1970. She was a fan of the DHS Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs and Braves. She loved Elvis Presley and anyone that entered her room knew it as it was decked out with everything Elvis: pictures, pillows, blankets and decorations.
Susan wanted most to have friends and to be loved by family. She was dearly loved by her family and friends, but her number one fan was her Mama. We know Susan is dancing in Heaven to the music of Elvis, and she was greeted by Jesus, her mama, Bill, and all family members the have gone before her.
Susan leaves behind her brother, Billy (William C. Waugh, Jr.); and sister-n-law, Sylvia Sauls Waugh. Susan loved working with Billy at Dunnellon Pharmacy. She also leaves behind her sister, Abigail Waugh Sawdon and her husband, Tom; and her sister, Patty Waugh Largo and her husband, Steve. She will be missed by her 13 nieces and nephews; 31 great nieces and nephews; a great great niece; and nephew and her sweet; Georgia cousins.
Susan was a sweet soul and is resting peacefully. She is missed already by her family. We cherish the memories and good times that will always keep her with us until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, with Susan's nephew Rev. Clayton Waugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Interment will follow in the Waugh Family Section of Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's memory can be made to: Always There ALF, 9416 N. Gentle Breeze Loop #4985, Citrus Springs, FL 34434. Condolences for the family may be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020