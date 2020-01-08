|
SCOTT, SUSAN P.
Susan P. Scott, 68, passed away on January 3, 2020. Susan was born on March 11, 1951 in New York, later moved to Miami, Florida at age seven, and became a permanent resident of Ocala, Florida in 1971. Susan is the founder of Haylo Farm and was a lifelong, award-winning equestrian.
Susan Scott was preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel Powers and Caroline Alschuler Powers.
Susan is survived by her husband, Stanley Scott; daughter, Nancy Ditty; son-in-law, Seth Ditty; grandson, Luke Wilkerson; stepdaughters, Stacie Noble, Teresa Wilson, and Kristi Bennett; sister, Jean Soman; brother-in-law. Bill Soman; and nieces, Jill Reiter and Jennifer Soman.
Susan loved her family, friends, and animals. She loved to travel, lived life to the fullest, and never allowed juvenile diabetes to slow her down.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Golden Ocala Country Club, 4090 N.W. 84th Court, Ocala, Florida 34482. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Susan Scott to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10281. www.jdrf.org
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020