TAYLOR-GOLLEY, SUSAN
Susan Taylor-Golley, age 67, returned home and joined God's heavenly choir June 15, 2019. She was peacefully singing and dancing as she waited to join her late husband George so they could Texas 2 step into eternity together.
Susan's children, Naomi Denman, Phillip Taylor, and Winona (Anthony) Hobart will always have vivid memories of the dance. Her legacy includes, four grandchildren, Daniel (Rosanna) Denman, David (Michelle) Barry, Darien (Patrick) Hobart and Nathan Hobart; and three great grandchildren William, Peyton and Everly .
Susan's quick whit, funny jokes, omniscient wisdom and soul filled songs will forever resound in the hearts of many and continue to make the world a better place as they reflect on her beautiful smile and share her stories. Her spirit is everywhere and eternal.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice of Marion County Legacy House. No services are planned.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 26 to June 27, 2019
