FULTON, SUSIE M., 91
Mrs. Susie Mae Graham-Fulton born on August 16, 1928 in Yalaha, Florida. She was a graduate of Bethune Cookman College (University) in Daytona. Mrs. Fulton was employed with the Marion County Public School System as an elementary school teacher and retiring after 30 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion A. M. E. Church, served on many boards and community organizations within the Greater Ocala area.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter, Lydia E. Felton of Cocoa; one son, Deacon Timothy P. Fulton of Ocala; one sister, Mrs. Edna M. Simmons of Ocala; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion AME Church, 623 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala, FL 34471.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
