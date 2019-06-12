|
|
SIVIC ESQ.,
SYBIL YVETTE, 53
Survivors are her beloved mother, Susan (Kralik) Zerebnick; Godson, Eli B. Stone; Jeffrey and Dolly Hartung; aunt, Arthea J. Stone; Sybil's chosen sister, Valerie L. (Caldwell) Lenhart and her fiancé, Richard P. Laplante; close friends, Barry and Patricia Caldwell; Godmother Sally Kralik; several cousins.
Preceeded in death by her father, John P. Zerebnick; infant brother, John M. Zerebnick; maternal and paternal grandparents; Godfather and uncle, James Kralik; her precious dog, Delaney Abigail, who has just passed away and gone to paradise with Sybil.
Born April 18, 1966 Greensburg, PA, passed June 2, 2019 in her home in Ocala, FL surrounded by loving family and friends.
Schools she graduated from include, Saltsburg, PA Jr/Sr High School, Bradford School of Business Pittsburgh, PA, Boyce Park Monroeville, PA, Point Park College Pittsburgh, PA, Graduated with a degree of Juris Doctorate from University of Florida.
Celebration of Sybil's Life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, Maranatha Baptist Church, 525 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala, FL 34473. Visitation at 10:00am, Memorial Service at 11:00am, Officiant Pastor William Fortune and Associate Pastor Peter Kop Presiding. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.
After many years of practicing in multiple law firms, Sybil achieved her life long goal of opening The Sivic Law Firm. She loved the sunshine, beaches and Florida Gators, she bled blue and orange, she was a fun loving individual who helped and touched the hearts of anyone she met.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 12 to June 13, 2019