WHITE, SYLVIA A.
Mrs. Sylvia A. White, 59 of Ocala, Florida, passed away on January 6, 2020.
She leaves to remember her love a husband, Levern White; two daughters, Vera H. Parrott (Dana) and Connie Johnson.
The services for Mrs. White will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11am at First Bethel Baptist Church, 11849 N. Williams St, Dunnellon, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery and Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020