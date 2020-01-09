Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA A. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA A. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, SYLVIA A.
Mrs. Sylvia A. White, 59 of Ocala, Florida, passed away on January 6, 2020.
She leaves to remember her love a husband, Levern White; two daughters, Vera H. Parrott (Dana) and Connie Johnson.
The services for Mrs. White will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11am at First Bethel Baptist Church, 11849 N. Williams St, Dunnellon, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery and Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -