YANDLE-WOLTER,
TABATHA LYNN
Ocala - Tabatha Lynn Yandle-Wolter, 51, passed away May 5, 2019. She was born to to Clark and Mary Yandle in Ocala on August 5, 1967. She was a nurse and worked at Munroe, CVI, ORMC, West Marion and Mediquest with Dr. Robert Feldman.
She is survived by her sons, Tanner Wolter (Jesse), and Ty Wolter; parents, Clark and Mary Yandle; sister, Whitney Greinke (Dennis); niece, Taylor (Ethan) Hayhurst; nephew, Garrett Greinke; and a host of many friends all whom will miss her dearly. She was our heart.
Memorial service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 800 SE 41st Ave, Ocala, Fl with Rev. Joel Pancoast officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 8 to May 9, 2019