JACKSON,
TAMIKA LASHONDA
Tamika Lashonda Jackson 'Mika,' 31, passed away on April 7, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories mother, Bessie L. Coleman; father, Edward L. Jackson; daughter, Aliyah Jackson; sisters, Zantavia Williams and Shavon Jackson; grandfather, James Jackson; nieces, De'Zariah Haynes and Eu'Nice Sherman; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Tamika's life will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church located at 848 SE 58th Ave. Ocala, FL 34480. The service will be live streamed by Willie Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020