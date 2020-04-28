Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Resources
More Obituaries for TAMIKA JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAMIKA LASHONDA JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TAMIKA LASHONDA JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON,
TAMIKA LASHONDA
Tamika Lashonda Jackson 'Mika,' 31, passed away on April 7, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories mother, Bessie L. Coleman; father, Edward L. Jackson; daughter, Aliyah Jackson; sisters, Zantavia Williams and Shavon Jackson; grandfather, James Jackson; nieces, De'Zariah Haynes and Eu'Nice Sherman; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Tamika's life will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church located at 848 SE 58th Ave. Ocala, FL 34480. The service will be live streamed by Willie Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TAMIKA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -