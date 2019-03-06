Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
TANYA M. COWART

TANYA M. COWART Obituary
COWART, TANYA M
Silver Springs - Tanya M. Cowart, 71, passed away March 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born January 19, 1948, in Ocala, FL, to Elbert Edward McDonald and Edith Vera Cowart. She has resided in Ocala all of her life.
Tanya is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Tony Cowart. She was a mother to six children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor Blaine Whitt officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
