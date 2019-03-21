Home

Tara Shelton Sessoms, 42, passed away on March 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Terrance Sessoms, Sr.; children, Terrance Sessoms, Jr. and Jayden Sessoms; mother, Joyce A. Shelton; brothers, Marvin L. Shelton and Darrell P. Shelton; nephew, Makhail Shelton; niece, Bianca Martinez; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Summerfield, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
