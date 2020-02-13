Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for TAWANDA JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAWANDA N. JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TAWANDA N. JONES Obituary
JONES, TAWANDA N.
Mrs. Tawanda N. Jones, 46, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away on February 7, 2020.
She is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Beverlyn Ann Johnson; four sisters, Loletha Terrell, Sharon Jones, Michelle Lee, LaTyonia Wright; and one brother, Henry Lee Griffin, Jr.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1pm at First Bethel MBC,11840 N Williams Street Dunnellon, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at First Bethel MBC. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TAWANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -