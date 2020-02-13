|
JONES, TAWANDA N.
Mrs. Tawanda N. Jones, 46, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away on February 7, 2020.
She is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Beverlyn Ann Johnson; four sisters, Loletha Terrell, Sharon Jones, Michelle Lee, LaTyonia Wright; and one brother, Henry Lee Griffin, Jr.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1pm at First Bethel MBC,11840 N Williams Street Dunnellon, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at First Bethel MBC. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020