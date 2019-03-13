|
STALEY, TED M.
Ted M. Staley, 83, of Ocala, FL (formerly of Hillsdale/Branch Counties, MI), passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer. Ted was born on October 8, 1935 to his parents, Merrill and Hazel (Davis) Staley, in Arkansas. Pursuing his love of horses, Ted moved to Florida in 1979 and established Aim High Farms with his wife of 41 years, Patricia L. Staley, who survives him. Ted was also a proud member of our armed forces, and served his country in the army for four years. He loved his family and passed on his passion of horses and old cars to his sons. Ted will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he is survived by his daughter, Karen (Brad) Adams of Reading, MI; sons, Alan (Liz) Staley and Steven Staley both of Ocala; a sister, Wanda (Jay) Wigginton of Okeechobee, FL; two grandchildren, Joey Burlew and Jessica Wilson Holloman; six great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Staley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co., 1701 SW 60th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the at .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019