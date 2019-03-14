|
GODWIN, TERESA L
Ocala, Florida - Ms. Teresa L. Godwin, transitioned this life to be with her heavenly father on March 09, 2019 at Moffitt Cancer Center. She was a graduate of North Marion High School (Class of 1989) and attended Junior College. Ms. Godwin was employed with the Marion County School Board in the Food Service Department at Maplewood Elementary. She served formerly as the Associate Matron of Juanita Chapter #116 (Order of the Eastern Star).
Cherishing her precious memories Children, Malcom Godwin, Barbara Godwin, Natalya Godwin, Brian Godwin; Mother, Barbara Garrison; Grandchildren, Alexis, Dream, River, Ayden; Sisters, Katresa Oats, Alfreda Ray,
Tanisheonda Evans, Shquitha Mills, Karen Gupton, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life Celebration for Sis. Teresa L. Godwin will be held 3:00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Tommy L. Brooks. Wake service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 7:00PM until 8:30PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley- Brown
Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Fl 34475. (352) 620-0573.
Professional services are
entrusted to Hadley-Brown
Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019