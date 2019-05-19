|
|
DOLAN, TERRENCE 'TERRY' JOSEPH
Terrence 'Terry' Joseph Dolan, 78, of Ocala, passed away on May 9, 2019. He was a retired US Navy Veteran who served 22 yrs. and retired to Ocala in 1980 where he worked in Industrial Manufacturing till his full retirement in 2009.
Predeceased by his wife, Melinda, and siblings Kathleen Reed and Tom Dolan.
Mr. Dolan is survived by his two sons, Terrence 'Ron' Dolan (wife, Becky), and Timothy 'Mark' Dolan (wife, Stephanie); four grandchildren, Terry Dolan, Brandi Armstrong, Conner Dolan and Brenna Dolan; great-grandchild, Cooper Armstrong; and siblings, Patricia Davis and Bob Dolan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala FL on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Ocala FL. Flowers may be sent to Forest lawn Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Terrence Dolan may be made to the Ocala Lions Club. Please visit ForestLawnOcala.com for more information.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019