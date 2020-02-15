|
|
GOODMAN,
TERRI GAYLE, 56
Terri Knoten Goodman was born on April 8, 1961, to the late Wash Knoten and Alice June Henry in Cleburne, Texas.
Mrs. Goodman received her formal education in the Public Schools of Webb County and went on to serve in the United States Army for over eleven years.
She was employed by the United States Post Office in Atlanta, GA, and later as a dedicated educator in Laredo, TX for two years. While in Atlanta she was a member of World Changers Ministries in College Park, GA until she moved to Florida. A member of AKA Sorority.
Left to cherish the memory and mourn her passing are a devoted husband for 29 years, Master Sergeant Carlton James Goodman; a daughter Monica Nicole Brown; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Robin Knoten Lee and Cassandra Knoten; three brothers, John Knoten, Washington Knoten, and Max Knoten; four brother in laws, four sister in laws, one Uncle, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Public viewing on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Goodman will be Saturday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Ocala, Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020