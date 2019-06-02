|
FLESHER,
TERRY A.
Terry A. Flesher, 75, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic, Westin, FL.
A native of Indiana, he also lived in KY, CA, and FL, where he retired after working 25 years. He was a member of
Ocala Palm Worship Community. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy E. Flesher of Ocala, FL; sister, Janet (Bill) Naylor of Birmingham, AL; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Vera Flesher.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elzey- Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 with visitation one hour
prior. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
