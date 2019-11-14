Home

BOWEN, TERRY JOANN, 57
Terry Joann Richardson Bowen, was born on April 18, 1962 to the late Henry Melvin Richardson, Sr. and Ruby Nell Scott-Richardson in Gainesville, Florida. Educated in the public Schools of Marion County, graduating from North Marion High School with the Class of 1980. Her higher education AA degree from Santa Fe College. Terry was employed with McDonald's for over 30 years until her health failed and she retired as a manager. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.
Those left to mourn her passing and cherish her memories is her child, Elexious Bowen of Belleview; a niece/daughter, Matosha R. Maldonado (Michael) of Summerfield; two sisters, Theresa Flowers (Rev. Johnny J.) and Claudia Richardson of Ocala; three brothers, Robert Richardson (Beth), Henry M. Richardson, Jr. (Gloria) of Ocala and Donald Richardson (Patricia) of Tampa; three grandchildren; one uncle; one aunt; her significant other, Larry Studstill of Ocala; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Funeral Services for Ms. Terry JoAnn Bowen will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Benevolent Church of God, 15490 NW 155th Street, Reddick, FL 32686.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
