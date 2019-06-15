Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA A. LAWSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THELMA A. LAWSON Obituary
LAWSON, THELMA A.
Thelma A, Lawson peacefully passed on June 10, 2019. She came to Belleview via the FL. Keys. She was originally from Washington, D.C.
She is survived by her loving husband, Will Sheldon; and her two sisters, Dorothy and Rita; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leavan, Westley, and Kenneth, Jr.
Services will be held privately any donations should be given to the as per her request. Her family would like to thank HOSPICE and Estelle's house for making her final hours as peaceful as possible.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.