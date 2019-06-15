|
|
LAWSON, THELMA A.
Thelma A, Lawson peacefully passed on June 10, 2019. She came to Belleview via the FL. Keys. She was originally from Washington, D.C.
She is survived by her loving husband, Will Sheldon; and her two sisters, Dorothy and Rita; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leavan, Westley, and Kenneth, Jr.
Services will be held privately any donations should be given to the as per her request. Her family would like to thank HOSPICE and Estelle's house for making her final hours as peaceful as possible.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 15 to June 16, 2019