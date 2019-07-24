Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services
706 Sw Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 840-0611
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma McQueen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Lee McQueen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Lee McQueen Obituary
MCQUEEN,
THELMA LEE, 83
Thelma Lee McQueen, a longtime resident of Ocala, Florida died at her residence on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after an extended illness. Thelma was born in Dunnellon, Florida and moved to Ocala too pursue her career as a Nurse. She worked and retired from Ocala Regional Medical Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald McQueen; one sister, Ella Mae Witherspoon of Virginia.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Frank) Jenkins of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren, Kisha McQueen of Ocala, Marcus Easmon of Ocala and Ciara McQueen of Ocala; one great aunt, Essie Reed Pye of Tallahassee; one nephew, Brian Witherspoon of Missouri; five great grandchildren, Markevia, Marcus, Angel, Ari'yana and Armand; and a host of relatives and friends.
Wake will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm held at Brown Memorial Funeral Home at 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida Viewing starting at 1pm. The celebration of life of Thelma Lee McQueen will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:00am at Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Cemetery. Professional Services are under the direction of Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now