MCQUEEN,
THELMA LEE, 83
Thelma Lee McQueen, a longtime resident of Ocala, Florida died at her residence on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after an extended illness. Thelma was born in Dunnellon, Florida and moved to Ocala too pursue her career as a Nurse. She worked and retired from Ocala Regional Medical Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald McQueen; one sister, Ella Mae Witherspoon of Virginia.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Frank) Jenkins of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren, Kisha McQueen of Ocala, Marcus Easmon of Ocala and Ciara McQueen of Ocala; one great aunt, Essie Reed Pye of Tallahassee; one nephew, Brian Witherspoon of Missouri; five great grandchildren, Markevia, Marcus, Angel, Ari'yana and Armand; and a host of relatives and friends.
Wake will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm held at Brown Memorial Funeral Home at 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida Viewing starting at 1pm. The celebration of life of Thelma Lee McQueen will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:00am at Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Cemetery. Professional Services are under the direction of Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 24 to July 25, 2019