LIMPUS,
THELMA ROBERSON
Thelma (Roberson) Limpus, 90, previously of Ocala, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Springfield, Tenn. She and her twin sister, Zelma (Roberson) Underwood, who resides in Ocala, were 1947 graduates of Ocala High School.
Thelma was a homemaker, mother and children's caregiver with Kindercare in Knoxville, Tenn. She was a member of First Christian Church, Knoxville, for 58 years, raising her family there and serving on the Board and in numerous other capacities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Janie (Lessley) Roberson; sister, Ruby and brother-in-law, John Dean; brother, Dewey Roberson; and brother-in-law, Cecil Underwood.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Limpus (Sharon); David Limpus; and Britt Limpus (Tricia); and five grandchildren, all from Tennessee; twin sister, Zelma Underwood, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Roberson, from Ocala. Nieces and nephews include Paula (Dean) Atkerson (Phil), Daytona; Wayne (Marty) Roberson, Ocala; Steve (Linda) Dean, Inverness; Tara (Underwood) Hampton (Bob), Ocala; Janet (Roberson) Blum (Greg), Colorado; Lori (Underwood) Jones (David), Ocala; and Renee (Underwood) Thomason (Rodney), Alaska.
Online condolences can be made at Springfield Memorial Gardens www.SpringfieldFH.com. A service will be held in Ocala at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 17 to May 18, 2020.